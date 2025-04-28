Mediobanca's Bold Move: The Italian Banking Shake-Up

Mediobanca announced a bold 6.3 billion euro offer for Banca Generali on Monday, aiming to reshape the landscape of Italian finance. The bid, financed by relinquishing its stake in the insurer Generali, marks a significant shift in strategy for the Milanese bank.

The move pits Mediobanca against other major shareholders like Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Delfin, sparking a new chapter in their ongoing feud. By acquiring Banca Generali, Mediobanca positions itself to dominate wealth management, a sector it aims to make its core business.

CEO Alberto Nagel emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition, which could double the bank's revenue from wealth management and transform its relationship with Generali from financial to industrial. Mediobanca's shareholders will vote on this pivotal deal in mid-June.

(With inputs from agencies.)