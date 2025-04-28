Left Menu

Osamu Suzuki Honored with Padma Vibhushan for Transformative Leadership

Osamu Suzuki, former CEO of Suzuki Motor, was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his pivotal contributions to trade and industry. As CEO, he transformed Suzuki into a global leader, notably in India. His son, Toshihiro Suzuki, received the award from President Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:24 IST
Osamu Suzuki, former CEO of Suzuki Motor, posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan. His son Toshihiro Suzuki received the award (Image: DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to his exceptional contributions to the automotive industry, Osamu Suzuki, the former CEO of Suzuki Motor, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. The accolade, recognizing his transformative role in the field of trade and industry, was handed over to his successor and son, Toshihiro Suzuki, in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Osamu Suzuki's tenure spanned several decades, during which he strategically positioned the Japanese automaker as a dominant player in the global automotive market, particularly in India. Under his leadership from 1978 until 2021, Suzuki's emphasis on compact and affordable vehicles for emerging markets distinguished the company and drove its expansion.

Born in Gifu Prefecture, Japan, Suzuki joined the company in 1958 and became part of its founding family through marriage. The Padma Vibhushan, awarded annually to individuals for exceptional service, was among 139 other Padma Awards conferred for 2025, including 23 to women and 13 posthumous recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

