Pawan Kumar Goenka: From Automotive to Space, Now a Padma Shri Awardee

Pawan Kumar Goenka, a seasoned expert in diverse industries such as automotive and space, has been awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. Currently, he chairs IN-SPACe, aiding private space ventures. The Padma Awards, announced annually on Republic Day, honor exceptional service across various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:07 IST
Industry veteran Pawan Kumar Goenka conferred with Padma Shri (Image: DD News). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned industry expert Pawan Kumar Goenka has been honored with India's prestigious Padma Shri award at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, recognizing Goenka's critical role in transforming Mahindra into a global brand and his extensive career spanning automotive to aerospace sectors.

Goenka currently heads the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), a pivotal agency in India's Department of Space. IN-SPACe functions as a single-window entity facilitating private sector involvement in space initiatives post-reform. The initiative reflects a significant step towards fostering a robust space economy.

The Padma Awards, encompassing Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among India's highest civilian honors, rewarding remarkable contributions across various fields. Announced on Republic Day, the awards for 2025 include a diverse list of 139 recipients, highlighting outstanding achievers from India and abroad across gender and posthumous recognitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

