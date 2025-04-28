Tata Motors to Raise Rs 500 Crore Through Debentures

Tata Motors, a major player in the automotive industry, revealed plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through securities issued via private placement.

The company's Board of Directors is set to meet on May 2, where they will decide on authorizing the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, and redeemable non-convertible debentures.

While Tata Motors has made this regulatory filing, the company has not disclosed how it intends to use the capital raised from this financial move.

(With inputs from agencies.)