Haryana Extends Tourist Permit Validity for Vehicles

In a significant move, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has announced the extension of All India Tourist permits for vehicles within the state. The permits' validity has been increased from 9 years to 12 years, effective across different vehicle types in both NCR and non-NCR regions.

This change comes after a proposal prepared by the Transport Department received the green light from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The decision aims to standardize tourist permit durations, following requests from groups such as the Ambala Taxi Operators Union, citing discrepancies with neighboring states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The extension is anticipated to provide a boost to stakeholders in the tourism and transport sectors, ensuring they remain competitive. An official notification clarifying the details is set to be released shortly, according to an official statement.

