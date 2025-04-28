Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Emerging Leader in Aviation and Defense Manufacturing

Andhra Pradesh is set to become a key player in aviation and defense manufacturing, with strategic initiatives and government backing. A recent meeting aimed to finalize the defense and missile policy 4.0, focusing on attracting investments, enhancing research and development, and fostering public-private partnerships to boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:32 IST
  • India

In a promising development, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to establish itself as a major hub for aviation and defense manufacturing. Backed by strategic government initiatives, the state aims to boost economic growth and attract significant investments.

A meeting attended by state officials and industry partners discussed finalizing the defense and missile policy 4.0, covering the period from 2025 to 2029. The policy aims to draw vital stakeholder input to shape comprehensive strategies.

State Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj emphasized the necessity of increasing private sector involvement and enhancing research and development endeavors. The state plans to attract Rs 20,000 crore in investments and create 50,000 jobs by 2047, with an ambitious goal of achieving 85% localization in defense manufacturing by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)

