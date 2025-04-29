FAA Malfunction Disrupts Newark Flights: A Day of Diversions and Delays

A series of issues within the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) caused significant disruptions at Newark Liberty Airport, leading United Airlines to divert at least 35 flights to other destinations on Monday. Newark, being a major hub just outside New York City, faced overwhelming delays due to an FAA equipment malfunction, compounded by staffing issues expected to persist throughout the day.

The issues originated from telecommunications and radar equipment malfunctions at Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control, which manages Newark's flight traffic. Although the technical problems have been rectified, staffing shortages in Philadelphia continue to pose challenges for air travel. Flights from the U.S. East Coast and transoceanic routes from Europe were affected, with delays still averaging over three and a half hours for departures.

The FAA took corrective measures by canceling a ground stop late Monday afternoon. However, due to a lingering shortage of approximately 3,500 air traffic controllers, the disruption at Newark is set against a backdrop of long-standing staffing challenges that have strained the system. Airline officials, including United CEO Scott Kirby, have previously criticized the FAA for delays exacerbated by insufficient staffing.

(With inputs from agencies.)