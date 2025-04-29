Navigating Health Policy and Business Alliances: Current Updates
Current health news highlights include a dispute over EU drug pricing proposals, a U.S.-Mexico accord on screwworm management, Revvity's tariff concerns, and Germany's Merck acquisition of SpringWorks. Rising security expenses in Corporate America, and Singapore's strategic trade negotiations with the U.S., are also in focus.
In a recent development, Sandoz CEO sharply criticized a proposed EU-wide list price for new drugs, expressing concerns that such a measure overlooks deeper issues affecting drug prices, especially in the U.S., and ultimately fails to address global pricing disparities.
The U.S. and Mexico have reached a significant agreement on managing the New World screwworm, a pest that poses serious threats to livestock. This accord was led by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins following threats to restrict Mexican cattle imports.
Germany's Merck KGaA has finalized a deal to acquire U.S. biotech firm SpringWorks Therapeutics for $3.9 billion, aiming to bolster its portfolio of rare cancer therapies amid looming patent expirations.
