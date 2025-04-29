Navigating Health Policy and Business Alliances: Current Updates

In a recent development, Sandoz CEO sharply criticized a proposed EU-wide list price for new drugs, expressing concerns that such a measure overlooks deeper issues affecting drug prices, especially in the U.S., and ultimately fails to address global pricing disparities.

The U.S. and Mexico have reached a significant agreement on managing the New World screwworm, a pest that poses serious threats to livestock. This accord was led by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins following threats to restrict Mexican cattle imports.

Germany's Merck KGaA has finalized a deal to acquire U.S. biotech firm SpringWorks Therapeutics for $3.9 billion, aiming to bolster its portfolio of rare cancer therapies amid looming patent expirations.

