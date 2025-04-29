Left Menu

India Poised to Seal a Groundbreaking Trade Deal with the US

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about concluding a bilateral trade agreement with India, potentially making it one of the first countries to secure a deal with the US. This development is part of President Trump's broader trade strategy amidst ongoing negotiations with multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:11 IST
India Poised to Seal a Groundbreaking Trade Deal with the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has signaled a promising new trade agreement with India, positioning it as one of the first nations to potentially finalize such a deal with the Trump administration. The comments came during his appearance on CNBC's 'Squawk Box,' where he discussed the administration's current trade negotiations.

Bessent highlighted successful negotiations with Asian allies, including significant progress with Indian and Japanese counterparts. He referenced Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to India as a testament to the ongoing efforts, which aim to solidify important trading partnerships for the United States.

The US has maintained a 10% baseline tariff under President Trump's directives but paused further aggressive tariffs to encourage negotiations with key partners. Bessent emphasized India's priority status in the 15 to 18 nations currently engaged in talks, suggesting an imminent trade pact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025