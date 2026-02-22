Trump's Curiosity Over Iran: Unyielding Stance Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly perplexed by Iran's refusal to yield to American demands for it to curb its nuclear program, despite a significant United States military buildup in the Middle East. Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed that while Trump is not frustrated, he is curious about Iran's defiance.

The U.S. has mobilized a substantial military presence, with potential preparations for an extended air campaign against Iran, should tensions escalate. Iran, however, remains steadfast, threatening to retaliate against U.S. bases if attacked, while denying it seeks nuclear weaponry.

Washington demands Iran relinquish enriched uranium deemed potentially bomb-capable and end its support for militants, coupled with accepting missile program limits. Tehran insists its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, agreeing to some constraints in exchange for lifted sanctions but dismisses ties to non-nuclear issues.