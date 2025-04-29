Economic Squeeze: Small Businesses Grapple with Tariff Turmoil

In the wake of President Trump's aggressive trade policies, small businesses like Oakland's Trees Company, led by Christopher Altman, face dire economic challenges. Having once boasted a three-week wait for services, Altman's business now relies on savings to maintain operations amid dwindling demand.

Amid mounting concerns, economists warn of a potential recession spurred by deliberate policy engineering. With tariffs on Chinese imports as high as 145%, domestic businesses are strained. Beau Ties of Vermont, a bow tie manufacturer, warns that inflated fabric costs could spell disaster.

As uncertainty saturates business forecasts, small enterprises like Belle Up Boutique brace for increased costs and potential consumer backlash. With Trump's policies reshaping economic landscapes, the steady slide in confidence signifies broader market anxieties, leaving business owners to navigate turbulent economic waters.

