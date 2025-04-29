Syria's Economic Overhaul: From Assad's Shadow to Idlib's Opportunity

The economic landscape in Syria is undergoing a dramatic transformation following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. As Idlib becomes an economic powerhouse due to its free-market policies and close ties with Turkey, entrepreneurs like Mohammad al-Badawi are witnessing a significant boom in business.

Meanwhile, in Damascus, the business environment is becoming more challenging for long-time entrepreneurs like Haytham Joud. The shift has sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding the newfound economic freedoms, while others fear it merely trades one form of cronyism for another.

These changes highlight growing economic tensions as the new regime attempts to restore prosperity. The opening markets have drastically altered the balance of economic power, yet many citizens remain wary of whether the changes will bring genuine progress for all or merely shift privilege to a different few.

(With inputs from agencies.)