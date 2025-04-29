Coca-Cola's Resilient Performance Amid Tariffs
Coca-Cola's first-quarter earnings exceeded expectations despite a 2% revenue dip due to manageable tariff impacts. The company's net income rose by 5% to USD 3.3 billion, translating to 73 cents per share. This performance slightly surpassed Wall Street's estimate, leading to a 1.5% rise in share value.
- Country:
- United States
Coca-Cola has reported earnings that outperformed market expectations in the first quarter, showcasing resilience despite the adverse effects of tariffs. The beverage giant experienced a 2% drop in revenue, amounting to USD 11.1 billion, aligning with Wall Street's projections.
In contrast, the company saw a 5% increase in net income, reaching USD 3.3 billion during the same period. Adjusted earnings per share stood at 73 cents, slightly beating the analysts' forecast of 72 cents, as surveyed by FactSet.
The strong financial performance had an immediate positive impact on the stock market, with shares rising by 1.5% before the opening bell on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coca-Cola
- earnings
- tarrifs
- revenue
- net income
- Wall Street
- FactSet
- shares
- Atlanta
- stock market
ALSO READ
Market Response: Wall Street Futures Soar on Tariff Exemptions
Wall Street Gains as White House Offers Tech Tariff Relief
Tech Stocks Soar as Tariff Exemption Fuels Wall Street Rally
Wall Street's Wild Ride Amid Tariff News and Tech Stock Fluctuations
Wall Street Sees Uplift Amid Tariff Relief Hopes