Coca-Cola's Resilient Performance Amid Tariffs

Coca-Cola has reported earnings that outperformed market expectations in the first quarter, showcasing resilience despite the adverse effects of tariffs. The beverage giant experienced a 2% drop in revenue, amounting to USD 11.1 billion, aligning with Wall Street's projections.

In contrast, the company saw a 5% increase in net income, reaching USD 3.3 billion during the same period. Adjusted earnings per share stood at 73 cents, slightly beating the analysts' forecast of 72 cents, as surveyed by FactSet.

The strong financial performance had an immediate positive impact on the stock market, with shares rising by 1.5% before the opening bell on Tuesday.

