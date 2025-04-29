Left Menu

Coca-Cola's Resilient Performance Amid Tariffs

Coca-Cola's first-quarter earnings exceeded expectations despite a 2% revenue dip due to manageable tariff impacts. The company's net income rose by 5% to USD 3.3 billion, translating to 73 cents per share. This performance slightly surpassed Wall Street's estimate, leading to a 1.5% rise in share value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:55 IST
Coca-Cola's Resilient Performance Amid Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Coca-Cola has reported earnings that outperformed market expectations in the first quarter, showcasing resilience despite the adverse effects of tariffs. The beverage giant experienced a 2% drop in revenue, amounting to USD 11.1 billion, aligning with Wall Street's projections.

In contrast, the company saw a 5% increase in net income, reaching USD 3.3 billion during the same period. Adjusted earnings per share stood at 73 cents, slightly beating the analysts' forecast of 72 cents, as surveyed by FactSet.

The strong financial performance had an immediate positive impact on the stock market, with shares rising by 1.5% before the opening bell on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025