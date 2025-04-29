Emirates Airline Eyes Future Growth with Boeing Orders Amid Potential IPO
Emirates Airline, led by Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, is content with its cash reserves. The company is open to an IPO if requested by the government. Emirates is also set to receive pre-ordered Boeing aircraft in 2025, expanding its 777-X fleet.
Emirates Airline has declared satisfaction with its current cash reserves, according to Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He mentioned that if the government seeks to list the company on the stock market through an initial public offering (IPO), he would be prepared to comply.
The airline anticipates the delivery of its pre-ordered Boeing aircraft by the second quarter of 2025, as revealed by the chairman at a press roundtable during the Arab Travel Market conference in Dubai. Although no further details were disclosed, Emirates solidified its fleet expansion plans with a significant order made in November 2023.
This order includes 55 additional 777-9s and 35 777-8s, bringing Emirates' total 777-X order book to 205 units. This move signals the airline's strategic push towards expansion and modernization as it reinforces its fleet with the latest aircraft models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
