Morocco's Digital Surge: Fixed Networks Gear Up for AFCON 2025 and Tourism Boom

Morocco is positioning itself as a digital powerhouse ahead of two major events: the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. A newly released analysis by Ookla (www.Ookla.com), a global leader in connectivity intelligence, provides a detailed look at the current state of fixed broadband performance in Morocco and highlights how the country’s infrastructure is evolving to meet soaring connectivity demands.

The Ookla report (available here) emphasizes the critical role of reliable, fast internet as Morocco prepares for a record influx of tourists during the summer season and the high-profile AFCON tournament, scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Driven by extensive fibre optic deployments, Morocco’s fixed telecom sector is undergoing rapid modernization. Data from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT) shows that by September 2024, the country had amassed nearly 2.6 million fixed broadband connections, up significantly from 1.6 million in 2019. This growth represents a key strategic pillar in Morocco’s digital ambitions under the government-led ‘Maroc Digital 2030’ initiative.

According to Karim Yaici, Lead Industry Analyst for the Middle East and Africa at Ookla, “Our analysis reveals the ongoing transformation of Morocco’s digital infrastructure, which will play a crucial role in supporting the influx of tourists and international events such as the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. With continued investment in fibre and the upcoming 5G rollout, Morocco is boosting its appeal as a tourist destination, especially for travellers who prioritize seamless online access.”

Performance Insights: City-Level and Hotel-Level Wi-Fi

Drawing on Speedtest Intelligence® (source) data, Ookla’s report found that Rabat and Casablanca are leading Morocco’s broadband performance charts. In Q4 2024, the median broadband speeds were:

Rabat : 36.55 Mbps

Casablanca: 35.57 Mbps

While these figures represent solid progress, Ookla’s deeper analysis into hotel Wi-Fi performance paints a nuanced picture critical for visitors and football fans.

Leading Hotels with Exceptional Wi-Fi

Despite relatively moderate citywide broadband speeds, premier hotels in Agadir and Marrakesh are outperforming expectations:

The View, Marrakesh : 72.27 Mbps (median download speed)

Hotel Riu Palace Tikida, Agadir : 55.72 Mbps

La Mamounia, Marrakesh: 54.64 Mbps

These speeds are well above the average for many global hospitality hotspots, ensuring that international tourists, sports enthusiasts, and media professionals will enjoy smooth, high-speed online experiences.

Challenges in Casablanca and Rabat Hotels

In contrast, some five-star hotels in Casablanca and Rabat struggle to deliver high-quality Wi-Fi, even though they likely have fibre connectivity. Challenges identified include:

Outdated or misconfigured access points

Poor network optimization

Insufficient capacity planning

Enhancing equipment placement, upgrading internal Wi-Fi systems, and using modern network management practices could significantly boost service quality, improving guest satisfaction during the busy tournament season.

Strategic Investment Under ‘Maroc Digital 2030’

The Moroccan government is executing a $1 billion digital transformation program aimed at revolutionizing connectivity nationwide. By the end of 2025, the initiative targets:

Connecting 4.4 million households to fibre networks

Expanding fibre access to 5.6 million households and 6,300 government institutions by 2030

Simultaneously, the anticipated 5G rollout will further enhance Morocco’s digital competitiveness, reinforcing its status as a leading tourism and investment destination in North Africa.

These infrastructure advancements are critical not only for hosting major sporting events but also for promoting economic diversification, supporting digital innovation, and fostering a more resilient telecom sector.

Preparing for the World Stage

With major international events like AFCON 2025 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, ensuring world-class connectivity is not just a luxury but a necessity. Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for:

Tourists and football fans wanting seamless experiences

Event organizers managing logistics and live-streaming requirements

Local businesses tapping into global digital markets

Media organizations covering the events

Ookla’s findings demonstrate that Morocco is actively investing in the future, though certain gaps in hotel Wi-Fi quality and urban broadband resilience will need addressing to fully realize its ambitious vision.