Strides Pharma Expands US Market with Acquisition of ANDAs

Strides Pharma Science's subsidiary has purchased four approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) from Nostrum Laboratories, costing USD 2.07 million. The acquired drugs will expand Strides' portfolio, targeting ailments like UTIs and ADHD, and are projected to launch in the US within a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to amplify its product line, Strides Pharma Science, on Tuesday, announced that its US subsidiary had acquired four approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) from Nostrum Laboratories for a total consideration of USD 2.07 million.

The acquisition encompasses therapeutic solutions including liquids and immediate-release solid orals, addressing conditions such as UTIs, pain, allergies, ADHD, and narcolepsy. This development promises to elevate Strides Pharma's presence in the lucrative US pharmaceuticals market.

According to IQVIA, the market potential for these drugs is approximately USD 57 million. Strides anticipates launching two of these commercially viable products within a year, further cementing its footprint in niche pharmaceutical segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

