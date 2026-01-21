Left Menu

MLA Faces Charges for Election Code Violation

Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari was charged by a special court in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2022 Assembly elections, under the Representation of the People Act. His discharge application was rejected and a hearing is scheduled for February 4.

Updated: 21-01-2026 16:02 IST
  • India

A special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has framed charges against Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct during the 2022 state Assembly polls. Legal proceedings are underway following the allegations.

Ansari, a member of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), was present in court regarding a case filed at Dakshin Tola police station in February 2022. Advocate Daroga Singh explained the charges.

The court dismissed a discharge application filed by Ansari, who faced allegations under section 133 of the Representation of the People Act. The next court hearing is set for February 4.

