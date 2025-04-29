Left Menu

Maharashtra's Electric Vehicle Surge: New Policy Waives Tolls and Boosts Subsidies

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, providing toll waivers and purchase subsidies for electric vehicles to reduce pollution. The policy, valid until 2030, aims to enhance EV manufacturing and usage. It includes robust charging infrastructure and outlines various concessions for different types of electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:30 IST
Maharashtra's Electric Vehicle Surge: New Policy Waives Tolls and Boosts Subsidies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet has green-lighted the Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, which offers toll waivers and subsidies for electric vehicles. This initiative seeks to curb pollution and is set to bolster EV use across the state.

Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet meeting endorsed this policy, forecasting its impact until 2030 with a budget allocation of Rs 1,993 crore.

The policy is poised to strengthen charging infrastructure, ensuring facilities every 25 km on national highways. Additionally, a range of concessions for various EVs, including a registration fee waiver and toll reductions, complements the state's push for a cleaner, EV-friendly environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025