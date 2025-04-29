Maharashtra's Electric Vehicle Surge: New Policy Waives Tolls and Boosts Subsidies
The Maharashtra cabinet approved the Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, providing toll waivers and purchase subsidies for electric vehicles to reduce pollution. The policy, valid until 2030, aims to enhance EV manufacturing and usage. It includes robust charging infrastructure and outlines various concessions for different types of electric vehicles.
The Maharashtra cabinet has green-lighted the Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, which offers toll waivers and subsidies for electric vehicles. This initiative seeks to curb pollution and is set to bolster EV use across the state.
Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet meeting endorsed this policy, forecasting its impact until 2030 with a budget allocation of Rs 1,993 crore.
The policy is poised to strengthen charging infrastructure, ensuring facilities every 25 km on national highways. Additionally, a range of concessions for various EVs, including a registration fee waiver and toll reductions, complements the state's push for a cleaner, EV-friendly environment.
