Left Menu

Retail Giant Shoppers Stop Faces Profit Plummet Despite Revenue Rise

Shoppers Stop reported a significant 91.4% drop in profits for the March quarter, despite a slight increase in revenue. The company also announced leadership changes and future plans focusing on premiumisation and digital personalization to drive sustainable growth. Shares saw a small increase on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:57 IST
Retail Giant Shoppers Stop Faces Profit Plummet Despite Revenue Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, retail giant Shoppers Stop disclosed a substantial decline in its consolidated profit for the March quarter, falling 91.4% to Rs 1.99 crore. This sharp drop contrasts a year-ago profit of Rs 23.18 crore, as stated in a regulatory submission.

Despite the profit setback, Shoppers Stop saw a 1.68% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 1,064 crore in the March quarter. However, total expenses rose to Rs 1,089.76 crore, marking a 3.85% increment, which pressured profit margins. The fiscal year portrayed an 86% decline in net profit to Rs 10.89 crore, while revenue climbed 7.2% to Rs 4,627.64 crore.

In a concurrent announcement, the board approved the appointment of Nirvik Singh as Chairman, succeeding B S Nagesh effective July 18, 2025. Shoppers Stop MD and CEO, Kavindra Mishra, expressed optimism about the future despite ongoing recovery challenges, emphasizing strategic focuses on premiumisation and digital innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025