Celebrating Chinese Language Day: ECA Highlights Cross-Cultural Unity and Global Dialogue

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Ethiopia and the Mission of China to the African Union and ECA, hosted a dynamic and richly symbolic celebration of Chinese Language Day at the ECA Conference Centre in Addis Ababa. This vibrant event underscored the vital role of language in fostering intercultural understanding, promoting dialogue among civilizations, and safeguarding the world's diverse cultural heritage.

Promoting Multilingualism at the Heart of the UN's Mission

The Chinese Language Day celebration is part of a wider United Nations initiative to advocate for multilingualism and cultural diversity within its global operations. As one of the six official UN languages, Chinese is not only a tool of diplomacy but also a powerful repository of human civilization and thought.

Opening the event, Ms. Mai-Ellen Jarrett, Acting Director of ECA’s Administration Division, emphasized the profound significance of multilingualism to the UN's broader objectives. "Chinese is not just a language; it is a living testament to 5,000 years of civilization—a bridge linking cultures and fostering shared humanity," she affirmed, setting an inspiring tone for the day.

Growing Global Influence of the Chinese Language

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hu Changchun, Head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU) and ECA, reflected on the expanding footprint of the Chinese language in global affairs. He highlighted Mandarin’s critical role in international diplomacy, economic collaboration, and technological innovation, noting that it is spoken by over 1.3 billion people worldwide. Mr. Hu underlined the growing number of non-native speakers learning Chinese, pointing to Confucius Institutes and cultural exchange programs as important conduits for cross-cultural education.

Ms. Rita Bisoonauth, Director of UNESCO’s Liaison Office to the AU and ECA, added further depth to the discussion. She described the Chinese language as "a lens through which the world can be understood—rooted in harmony, respect, and collective progress," echoing Confucian philosophical traditions that emphasize balance and mutual respect.

Cultural Showcases and Interactive Engagement

Beyond the speeches, the event featured a series of immersive cultural activities that captivated the audience. Interactive calligraphy workshops allowed participants to experience the ancient art of shūfǎ, a form recognized by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage. Attendees practiced brush techniques and learned about the historical and philosophical significance of Chinese characters.

Demonstrations of traditional Chinese medicine practices also drew considerable interest. Experts showcased acupuncture, herbal remedies, and holistic wellness methods, offering insights into China's contributions to global health traditions.

A special segment of the program was dedicated to poetry recitations, where performers brought classical works from poets like Li Bai and Du Fu, as well as contemporary Chinese poetry, vividly to life. These performances highlighted the emotional depth and philosophical richness of Chinese literature.

Scholarly Perspectives on Language and Harmony

The keynote address was delivered by Professor Li Wei, a world-renowned linguist and scholar of multilingualism. Under the theme “Harmony in Diversity: Chinese as a Catalyst for Global Understanding,” Professor Li explored the transformative power of language as a tool for empathy, diplomacy, and peacebuilding. He emphasized that languages are not just mediums of communication but "cultural treasures that frame how societies envision their relationships with the world."

His insights resonated strongly with the audience, particularly his call for greater investment in language education as a means to bridge global divides.

A Call to Action for Cultural Preservation

In his closing remarks, Mr. Marcel Bolboaca, Chief of ECA’s Publications, Conferences, and Knowledge Management Division, urged attendees to view linguistic heritage as a shared human responsibility. “Languages like Chinese are threads in humanity’s tapestry. By preserving them, we honor our past and equip future generations to build a more inclusive world,” he said.

He also highlighted the strategic role of UN bodies, governments, and educational institutions in promoting language learning and protecting endangered languages around the globe.

Celebrating Unity Through Music, Food, and Dialogue

The event concluded with a lively reception where guests mingled while enjoying Chinese music performances, traditional dances, and an array of Chinese culinary delights. From delicate dumplings to flavorful Sichuan dishes, the cuisine offered another portal into China's rich cultural landscape. Informal discussions among guests from different cultural and professional backgrounds emphasized the unifying power of shared experiences and mutual respect.

Chinese Language Day at the ECA was more than a celebration; it was a vibrant affirmation of the role of language in building bridges between peoples and a testament to the enduring power of cultural exchange in advancing the UN’s vision of peace, prosperity, and unity for all.