Left Menu

Corporate Giants Grappling with US Trade Policy Turmoil

The U.S. trade policy under President Trump is causing significant upheaval in the corporate world, with companies like UPS and General Motors making substantial cuts and revising their forecasts. As businesses grapple with the uncertainty of tariffs, consumer and business sentiments are declining, impacting economic growth predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:52 IST
Corporate Giants Grappling with US Trade Policy Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major companies are feeling the strain as President Trump's trade policy continues to send shockwaves across the corporate landscape. UPS plans to ax 20,000 jobs, while General Motors has postponed its investor call due to potential shifts in trade strategy, highlighting the extent of the disruption.

In recent weeks, around 40 companies have adjusted their financial outlooks, revealing the deep impact of the unpredictable trade environment. Electrolux CEO Yannick Fierling expressed skepticism about predicting tariff outcomes, echoing the sentiment of many industry leaders.

The White House's tariff policies have notably affected the economy, with GDP forecasts falling and consumer confidence hitting lows akin to the COVID era. As the administration attempts to address these issues, executives warn that reversing the damage will not be an easy feat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025