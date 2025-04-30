Trump's Tariff Tactics: A U-Turn for Auto Industry Support

President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders on Tuesday aimed at easing the impact of his 25% tariffs on imported autos and auto parts. The move comes as part of a strategy to prevent harm to domestic manufacturers, according to a statement from the White House.

Triggered by feedback from automakers and analysts, Trump's decision is positioned as a temporary measure to aid transition, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasizing the goal of boosting domestic manufacturing jobs. Rebates of 15% this year, reducing to 10% the following year, are offered to incentivize companies with US plants.

Stellantis and General Motors have expressed appreciation for the relief measures. However, industry experts and economists remain cautious about the broader ramifications of the tariffs on the US economy and auto sales, highlighting the complexities and potential inflationary pressures on the supply chain.

