Somalia Bans Taiwan Passports Under UN Compliance Pressure

Somalia has barred entry for individuals holding Taiwanese passports, a move justified by a United Nations resolution according to the country's foreign ministry. This action comes amid allegations from Taiwan that China is coercing Mogadishu, especially as Taiwan strengthens relations with Somaliland. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but lacks extensive global acknowledgment.

In 2020, Taiwan and Somaliland established reciprocal representative offices, causing friction with both Somalia and China. Late Tuesday, Taiwan's foreign ministry reported that the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority recently notified that from Wednesday onwards, Taiwanese passports would not be accepted for travel entry into Somalia.

Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry has lodged a formal protest, accusing China of orchestrating the Somali government's decision, which limits the travel freedom and security of their citizens. They have demanded the Somali government revoke this announcement immediately. The Civil Aviation Authority of Somalia did not provide comments as per the foreign ministry's statement.

