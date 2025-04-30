Left Menu

Mother Dairy Increases Milk Prices Amid Rising Procurement Costs

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre due to rising procurement costs attributed to early summer and heatwave conditions. The company's price adjustment aims to balance the interests of farmers and consumers, as they pass on 70-80% of retail prices to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:20 IST
Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has announced an increase in milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre. This adjustment is intended to partially offset the increasing input costs faced by the company.

The price hike is applicable across all markets where Mother Dairy operates, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Bihar. The company sells approximately 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market via various channels.

A Mother Dairy official attributed the price revision to a rise in procurement costs, which have surged by Rs 4-5 per litre due to early summer and heatwave conditions. The revision is a partial pass-through of these increased costs, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

