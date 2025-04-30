Global Markets Brace for Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade Tensions

Global markets find themselves at a crossroads with a raft of economic data due, amid persistent trade tensions. Investors, already navigating a tumultuous April, anticipate preliminary inflation and GDP figures from major European economies, while the U.S. unveils crucial indicators like GDP growth and the core PCE price index.

The economic landscape is overshadowed by uncertainty. Despite European Central Bank policymakers signaling caution in the face of a potential trade war with the U.S., the possibility of further rate cuts in June looms large. Meanwhile, in the U.S., trade deficit numbers paint a concerning picture, exacerbated by Trump's tariff policies.

Businesses are adapting to these challenges. Notable companies, like UPS and General Motors, have revised their strategies, with UPS slashing jobs to cut costs. Investor confidence remains fragile as market dynamics continue to shift, highlighted by a record drop in U.S. consumer confidence and looming economic headwinds globally, particularly affecting China's factory activity.

