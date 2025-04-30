London's Enigmatic Skies Conclude 'Bhay: A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery'

The supernatural thriller 'Bhay - A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' has concluded filming in London, capturing its final, crucial sequences, including a promotional song set against the city's evocative, moody skies.

Helmed by director Robby Grewal and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, 'Bhay' delves into the spine-chilling real-life exploits of India's renowned paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari. This eight-episode series stars an impressive ensemble including Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra, Danish Sood, Nimisha Nair, Avinash Sachdev, and a four-legged star, Bruno the dog, bringing a gripping tale of mystery to the screen.

Set to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player, 'Bhay' promises more than just jump scares. The series offers an emotionally intense and thrilling exploration of the supernatural, all anchored in real events. Stay alert as the mysteries unravel!

