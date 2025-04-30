Left Menu

London's Enigmatic Skies Conclude 'Bhay: A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery'

The supernatural thriller series 'Bhay' has finished filming in London. Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu and directed by Robby Grewal, the show explores true paranormal adventures of Gaurav Tiwari. Starring Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin, it will stream on Amazon MX Player, promising intense supernatural drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:50 IST
The chills are just getting started!. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The supernatural thriller 'Bhay - A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery' has concluded filming in London, capturing its final, crucial sequences, including a promotional song set against the city's evocative, moody skies.

Helmed by director Robby Grewal and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, 'Bhay' delves into the spine-chilling real-life exploits of India's renowned paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari. This eight-episode series stars an impressive ensemble including Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra, Danish Sood, Nimisha Nair, Avinash Sachdev, and a four-legged star, Bruno the dog, bringing a gripping tale of mystery to the screen.

Set to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player, 'Bhay' promises more than just jump scares. The series offers an emotionally intense and thrilling exploration of the supernatural, all anchored in real events. Stay alert as the mysteries unravel!

(With inputs from agencies.)

