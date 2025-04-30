Left Menu

Exicom Unveils Game-Changing TRI-FLEX EV Charging Platform in USA

Exicom, an Indian leader in EV charging solutions, launches TRI-FLEX through Tritium in California. The scalable platform supports up to 64 charging points, optimizing infrastructure and reducing costs. TRI-FLEX blends advanced technology with flexibility, enhancing charging with renewable energy and load-balancing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:58 IST
Exicom Unveils the Tritium TRI-FLEX to Enable Ultra-Scaling of EV Charging Infrastructure. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, Exicom, a prominent player in India's EV charging sector, has launched its revolutionary TRI-FLEX platform in California, USA. Unveiled under the global brand, Tritium, the ultra-scalable EV charging platform introduces innovative solutions designed to expand the capacity and revenue for EV charge point operators without disrupting existing infrastructures.

Tritium, a pioneer in DC fast charging solutions acquired by Exicom in October 2024, positions Exicom to integrate top-tier global technology practices within the Indian EV market. Meanwhile, Tritium extends its geographical footprint across over 45 countries, consolidating its stature in providing future-proof and reliable EV solutions worldwide.

A hallmark of technological advancement, TRI-FLEX incorporates unique features including its adaptable TRI-FLEX Hub, enabling a significant power conversion from 400 kW to 1.6 MW AC and up to 3.2 MW DC. This innovation allows for an efficient and economical setup, outperforming conventional systems up to eight times by supporting a diverse range of power needs. Furthermore, TRI-FLEX's design ensures seamless operation in extreme conditions while integrating renewable energies with intelligent load management, effectively minimizing ownership costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

