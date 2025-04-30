Market Waves: Emerging Economies Ride the Rollercoaster

Emerging market stocks and currencies are on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains, driven by hopes of easing tensions in the U.S.-led trade war. The MSCI index for emerging markets climbed by 0.6%, reaching heights not seen since 'Liberation Day' when U.S. President Donald Trump announced major tariffs.

Despite this positive trajectory, some segments experienced pressures by the close of April trading. Emerging Europe's equities slipped, with the Polish bourse dropping by 1.1% and minor dips in Hungary and Prague. Meanwhile, the euro posed mixed reactions against emerging European currencies as Hungary's forint fell following the central bank's rate decision.

Geopolitical tensions also impact the markets, notably with Pakistan's dollar bonds declining amid escalating tensions with India. Other economic indicators showed volatility, such as China's yuan slipping due to decreased manufacturing activity influenced by U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)