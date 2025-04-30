Government Raises Sugarcane FRP to Support Farmers for 2025-26 Season

In a significant economic move, the Indian government has approved an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane to Rs 355 per quintal for the 2025-26 season, effective from October. This 4.41% hike from the previous FRP of Rs 340 per quintal, aims to benefit sugarcane farmers across the nation.

The decision was finalized during the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government carefully considered the interests of sugarcane growers while determining the new FRP, reinforcing its commitment to agricultural sector prosperity.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after the CCEA meeting, revealed that the new FRP ensures basic recovery rates of 10.25%. In addition, sugar mills reporting recoveries below 9.5% will pay farmers Rs 329.05 per quintal, ensuring no deductions and safeguarding farmers' earnings in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)