Left Menu

Government Raises Sugarcane FRP to Support Farmers for 2025-26 Season

The Indian government has announced a 4.41% increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane, raising it to Rs 355 per quintal for the 2025-26 season. This decision aims to support sugarcane farmers and ensure fair compensation. For the 2024-25 season, the FRP was Rs 340 per quintal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:39 IST
Government Raises Sugarcane FRP to Support Farmers for 2025-26 Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic move, the Indian government has approved an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane to Rs 355 per quintal for the 2025-26 season, effective from October. This 4.41% hike from the previous FRP of Rs 340 per quintal, aims to benefit sugarcane farmers across the nation.

The decision was finalized during the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government carefully considered the interests of sugarcane growers while determining the new FRP, reinforcing its commitment to agricultural sector prosperity.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after the CCEA meeting, revealed that the new FRP ensures basic recovery rates of 10.25%. In addition, sugar mills reporting recoveries below 9.5% will pay farmers Rs 329.05 per quintal, ensuring no deductions and safeguarding farmers' earnings in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025