Easing Inflation: Relief for Farm and Rural Workers in March 2025

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers in India eased to 3.73% and 3.86%, respectively, in March 2025. The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers both saw a decrease in points. This shows a significant drop compared to rates observed in March and February 2024.

Retail inflation for India's farm workers declined to 3.73% in March 2025, from 4.05% in February, according to recent data released on Wednesday.

Similarly, rural workers experienced a reduction in retail inflation to 3.86% in March 2025, down from 4.10% in February, as reported by official statistics.

The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by three points and two points, respectively, for March 2025, dropping to 1,306 and 1,319 points, the labour ministry announced.

