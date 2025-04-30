Easing Inflation: Relief for Farm and Rural Workers in March 2025
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers in India eased to 3.73% and 3.86%, respectively, in March 2025. The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers both saw a decrease in points. This shows a significant drop compared to rates observed in March and February 2024.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Retail inflation for India's farm workers declined to 3.73% in March 2025, from 4.05% in February, according to recent data released on Wednesday.
Similarly, rural workers experienced a reduction in retail inflation to 3.86% in March 2025, down from 4.10% in February, as reported by official statistics.
The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by three points and two points, respectively, for March 2025, dropping to 1,306 and 1,319 points, the labour ministry announced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement