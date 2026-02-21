Left Menu

Bank Officers Strike Against Coercive Practices: A Call for Dignity

The Indian Overseas Bank Officers' Association is set to strike on March 2, highlighting coercive workplace practices. The protest, supported by the All India Bank Officers' Confederation, calls for restoring professional autonomy, humane working hours, and transparent governance amidst strong financial performance by the bank.

  • India

The Indian Overseas Bank Officers' Association (IOBOA) has declared an all-India strike on March 2 in response to what it claims are coercive surveillance measures and oppressive workplace practices.

According to the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), these developments represent a serious shift in workplace culture, undermining dignity and professional autonomy. Despite the bank's strong financial showing, officers are allegedly facing forced late sittings and other impositions without adequate management response.

Among the association's demands are humane working hours, withdrawal of stringent HR policies, and better recruitment practices. Demonstrations are scheduled nationwide, with the strike serving as the culmination of these protests.

