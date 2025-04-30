Left Menu

Ajanta Pharma's Profits Soar With Strong Fiscal Performance

Ajanta Pharma reported an 11% year-on-year increase in profit after tax for Q4 2025, reaching Rs 225 crore, bolstered by higher sales. The annual profit climbed to Rs 920 crore, with revenue hitting Rs 4,648 crore. Madhusudan B. Agrawal was re-appointed as Executive Director and Vice Chairman.

  • Country:
  • India

Ajanta Pharma announced a significant boost in its fiscal performance for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company reported an 11% increase in profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 225 crore, compared to Rs 203 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth was largely driven by higher sales figures.

The pharmaceutical company's revenue from operations saw a notable rise, reaching Rs 1,170 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 1,054 crore during the same period of the previous year. For the complete fiscal year 2024-2025, Ajanta Pharma's PAT grew to Rs 920 crore, as opposed to Rs 816 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations also escalated to Rs 4,648 crore from Rs 4,209 crore in 2023-24.

In a board meeting, the company decided to re-appoint Madhusudan B. Agrawal as Executive Director and Vice Chairman for another five-year term starting April 1, 2025. However, the company's shares fell by 2.65% to Rs 2,691.90 each on the BSE by Wednesday's market close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

