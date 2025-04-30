Coromandel International's Profit Soars Amid Strategic Expansion

Agrochemicals giant Coromandel International Ltd has seen a significant upswing in its consolidated net profit, reporting a more than three-fold increase to Rs 578.46 crore for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. This impressive financial result is attributed to robust sales figures.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 163.92 crore during the same period last year. For the January-March quarter, total income rose by 28.72% to Rs 5,114.34 crore, while expenses amounted to Rs 4,714.65 crore, according to a recent regulatory statement.

In a bid to diversify and strengthen its long-term strategy, the board has approved a Rs 65 crore equity infusion into Coromandel Chemicals to explore joint ventures in gypsum-based building materials. CEO S Sankarasubramanian attributed the success to increased sales volumes and strategic initiatives, particularly in nutrient and crop protection sectors, as well as geographical retail expansion.

