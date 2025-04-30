U.S. Economic Contraction Sparks Market Jitters Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter, pointing to growing concerns regarding President Donald Trump's tariff policies. This contraction, reported by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, was influenced by a surge of imports as businesses tried to bypass impending higher costs due to tariffs.

U.S. stock index futures subsequently dropped, reflecting a murky economic outlook exacerbated by declining business and consumer sentiment. The ADP National Employment Report revealed a lower-than-expected growth in private payrolls, preceding Friday's crucial nonfarm payrolls data. Analysts observed that current economic figures could only be the start of a downward trend driven by eroding confidence.

Corporate earnings painted a mixed picture: Caterpillar shares rose premarket while key tech firms awaited investor scrutiny on their AI investments. However, Super Micro Computer revised its third-quarter forecasts downward due to cautious customer spending, and Snap's unwillingness to provide further guidance sparked additional market anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)