U.S. Economic Contraction Sparks Market Jitters Amid Tariff Tensions

U.S. stock index futures dropped as data revealed a 0.3% contraction in the economy during the first quarter, intensifying concerns over the impact of President Trump's tariff policies. As business and consumer sentiment declined, earnings reports further indicated a volatile investment climate, particularly affecting tech and AI sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter, pointing to growing concerns regarding President Donald Trump's tariff policies. This contraction, reported by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, was influenced by a surge of imports as businesses tried to bypass impending higher costs due to tariffs.

U.S. stock index futures subsequently dropped, reflecting a murky economic outlook exacerbated by declining business and consumer sentiment. The ADP National Employment Report revealed a lower-than-expected growth in private payrolls, preceding Friday's crucial nonfarm payrolls data. Analysts observed that current economic figures could only be the start of a downward trend driven by eroding confidence.

Corporate earnings painted a mixed picture: Caterpillar shares rose premarket while key tech firms awaited investor scrutiny on their AI investments. However, Super Micro Computer revised its third-quarter forecasts downward due to cautious customer spending, and Snap's unwillingness to provide further guidance sparked additional market anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

