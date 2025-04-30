Left Menu

Vision Plus Reshuffles Board Amid IPO Buzz

Vision Plus Security Control Limited welcomes investment banker Naveen Sachdeva and HR leader Sakshi Kotwal to its board. The Delhi-based company aims to freshen its strategic perspectives and expand through inorganic growth. An impending IPO is anticipated as the company continues to diversify across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:04 IST
Vision Plus Reshuffles Board Amid IPO Buzz
Naveen Sachdeva- Investment Banker; Sakshi Kotwal- A seasoned HR strategist. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vision Plus Security Control Limited, a prominent name in integrated business services, has announced the appointment of seasoned investment banker Naveen Sachdeva and veteran HR leader Sakshi Kotwal as independent directors. The move is part of a strategic reshuffle aimed at boosting the company's growth and expanding its board's expertise.

In addition to enhancing its leadership, Vision Plus is eyeing potential growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically. 'With Naveen's wealth of experience in investment banking and Sakshi's extensive HR expertise, we hope to bring fresh perspectives to our board,' commented Managing Director Vishal Goel.

The Delhi-based firm has been rapidly expanding its footprint across multiple industry verticals, leveraging technology to integrate its services. While plans for an initial public offering (IPO) are underway, Goel hinted at positive market interest without divulging specific details, suggesting that a high-impact announcement could be imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025