Vision Plus Reshuffles Board Amid IPO Buzz

Vision Plus Security Control Limited, a prominent name in integrated business services, has announced the appointment of seasoned investment banker Naveen Sachdeva and veteran HR leader Sakshi Kotwal as independent directors. The move is part of a strategic reshuffle aimed at boosting the company's growth and expanding its board's expertise.

In addition to enhancing its leadership, Vision Plus is eyeing potential growth opportunities, both organically and inorganically. 'With Naveen's wealth of experience in investment banking and Sakshi's extensive HR expertise, we hope to bring fresh perspectives to our board,' commented Managing Director Vishal Goel.

The Delhi-based firm has been rapidly expanding its footprint across multiple industry verticals, leveraging technology to integrate its services. While plans for an initial public offering (IPO) are underway, Goel hinted at positive market interest without divulging specific details, suggesting that a high-impact announcement could be imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)