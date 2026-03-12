Nintendo's 'Pokemon Pokopia' Achieves Stellar Launch

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it has achieved remarkable success with the release of 'Pokemon Pokopia,' selling over 2.2 million copies in just four days. This performance eases industry concerns regarding the sales momentum of Switch 2.

The game has been highly regarded, evidenced by an impressive metascore of 89 on Metacritic. Analysts, including Atul Goyal from Jefferies, have highlighted its unexpected popularity, calling it a 'stealth hit'.

'Pokopia' plays a crucial role in broadening the appeal of the Switch 2 hardware by attracting the lucrative non-gamer demographic, following the success of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)