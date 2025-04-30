Left Menu

Skoda Volkswagen India's Large-Scale Car Recall Over Seatbelt Issue

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India recalls over 47,000 vehicles, including Taigun, Virtus, and Kushaq, due to rear seatbelt manufacturing defects. The recall affects models built between May 2024 and April 2025. This defect poses a safety risk, prompting the company to act swiftly in coordinating service center resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:40 IST
Skoda Volkswagen India's Large-Scale Car Recall Over Seatbelt Issue
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has initiated a recall of over 47,000 vehicles, including popular models such as Taigun, Virtus, and Kushaq. The recall, reported by industry body SIAM, is due to a potential manufacturing defect in the rear seatbelt assembly.

According to SIAM, the recall impacts 21,513 units of the Taigun and Virtus models produced from May 24, 2024, to April 1, 2025. In addition, it involves 25,722 units of Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq. SIAM outlined in its filing that, for the affected Volkswagen vehicles, the rear seatbelt buckle latch plate might break or the webbing may fail, posing a severe safety risk during frontal collisions.

Skoda cited similar reasons for recalling their models. As part of its commitment to safety, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has stated that they are undertaking proactive measures to resolve the issue, with authorized service centers already contacting affected customers for repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

