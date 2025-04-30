Amul Milk Prices Surge Nationwide Starting May

In a significant development for consumers, Amul has announced a price increase for its milk variants by Rs 2 per litre, effective May 1. The decision, announced on Wednesday by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), affects all variants of the popular dairy brand across India.

This adjustment translates to a 3-4% hike in the maximum retail price (MRP), a figure notably lower than the current average food inflation rates. Despite the increase, Amul remains committed to providing affordable dairy options to its vast consumer base.

Post the price revision, the cost of a 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will rise to Rs 34, while the 500ml Shakti variant will be priced at Rs 31 specifically in Gujarat, aligning with updated market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)