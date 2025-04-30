Tragic Hit-and-Run Sparks Outrage on Highway 44

A hit-and-run incident tragically claimed the life of 50-year-old Ramesh Biratal in Nagpur district, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday. The unfortunate accident took place near Aamdi village on National Highway 44, approximately 40 km from Nagpur.

The victim, employed by a local contractor, was en route to pay workers when he was fatally struck by a private bus. Following the accident, the bus driver fled the scene, leaving behind chaos and grief.

Relatives and locals expressed outrage, gathering to demand the construction of a flyover to prevent further accidents, citing that this was the second fatal incident in three days at the same spot. Protesters dispersed after police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)