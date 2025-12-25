Left Menu

ASFAR Rabat Sanctioned: Closed Stadiums and Hefty Fines

ASFAR Rabat faces sanctions after their fans disrupted a recent African Champions League match against Al Ahly. They are fined $100,000 and must play two upcoming matches behind closed doors due to incidents, including laser usage and dangerous objects thrown onto the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco's ASFAR Rabat football team has been penalized following unruly conduct by their fans during a match against Egypt's Al Ahly in the African Champions League.

The Confederation of African Football has imposed a $100,000 fine and required the team to play their next two home matches in an empty stadium. These penalties arise from multiple disruptions, including fans throwing objects and using lasers.

ASFAR Rabat will face the repercussions during their group stage matches against Algeria's JS Kabylie and Tanzania's Young Africans. Currently, ASFAR ranks third in their group.

