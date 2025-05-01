Left Menu

Ford CEO Calls for Aggressive Auto Trade Policy Overhaul

Ford CEO Jim Farley praised revisions to auto import rules, emphasizing the need for comprehensive trade policies to boost U.S. auto production. Speaking at the Kentucky truck plant, Farley highlighted Ford's American-made vehicles and urged competitors to increase domestic manufacturing, which could create millions of jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Louisville | Updated: 01-05-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 02:26 IST
Ford CEO Calls for Aggressive Auto Trade Policy Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to strengthen the U.S. auto industry, Ford Motor Company's CEO, Jim Farley, has emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive trade policies. During his remarks at the rollout of the 2025 Expedition SUV in Kentucky, Farley acknowledged recent changes to import rules but stated that further work is essential.

Farley proudly presented Ford's commitment to domestic production, stating that over 80% of Ford vehicles sold in America are assembled within the U.S. This level of production, he expressed, is beneficial to the economy and provides thousands of jobs. He challenged competitors to match this dedication to American manufacturing.

As President Trump eases auto tariffs, Ford's message centers on encouraging policies that reward American exports. Farley also noted Ford's ongoing efforts to make vehicle parts affordable to promote national growth, while rolling out an employee pricing offer to appeal to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025