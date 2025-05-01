Ford CEO Calls for Aggressive Auto Trade Policy Overhaul
Ford CEO Jim Farley praised revisions to auto import rules, emphasizing the need for comprehensive trade policies to boost U.S. auto production. Speaking at the Kentucky truck plant, Farley highlighted Ford's American-made vehicles and urged competitors to increase domestic manufacturing, which could create millions of jobs.
In a move to strengthen the U.S. auto industry, Ford Motor Company's CEO, Jim Farley, has emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive trade policies. During his remarks at the rollout of the 2025 Expedition SUV in Kentucky, Farley acknowledged recent changes to import rules but stated that further work is essential.
Farley proudly presented Ford's commitment to domestic production, stating that over 80% of Ford vehicles sold in America are assembled within the U.S. This level of production, he expressed, is beneficial to the economy and provides thousands of jobs. He challenged competitors to match this dedication to American manufacturing.
As President Trump eases auto tariffs, Ford's message centers on encouraging policies that reward American exports. Farley also noted Ford's ongoing efforts to make vehicle parts affordable to promote national growth, while rolling out an employee pricing offer to appeal to consumers.
