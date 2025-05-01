Left Menu

Devastating Drone Assault on Odesa: Chaos and Consequences

A drone attack by Russian forces on Odesa, Ukraine, resulted in two casualties and five injuries. The assault damaged infrastructure, including high-rise buildings, a school, and railway tracks, igniting fires. Swift repair work is underway, with alternative routes in place to maintain freight train operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:03 IST
Devastating Drone Assault on Odesa: Chaos and Consequences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grave escalation of hostilities, Russian drones launched a devastating attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa early Thursday. The assault claimed two lives and left five individuals injured, alongside igniting multiple fires and inflicting significant damage to the city's infrastructure, according to Odesa's regional governor.

Residential high-rises, private homes, a supermarket, school, and numerous vehicles sustained damage during the attack, as confirmed by Oleh Kiper on Telegram. Emergency response teams are currently working to extinguish the fires and address the aftermath. Ukraine's national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, reported damage to railway tracks and infrastructure, forcing a rerouting of freight trains.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, the northeast city of Ukraine, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a drone strike at a central petrol station, leading to a fire. The ongoing violence highlights the precarious conditions faced by Ukrainian cities amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025