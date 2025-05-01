Devastating Drone Assault on Odesa: Chaos and Consequences

In a grave escalation of hostilities, Russian drones launched a devastating attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa early Thursday. The assault claimed two lives and left five individuals injured, alongside igniting multiple fires and inflicting significant damage to the city's infrastructure, according to Odesa's regional governor.

Residential high-rises, private homes, a supermarket, school, and numerous vehicles sustained damage during the attack, as confirmed by Oleh Kiper on Telegram. Emergency response teams are currently working to extinguish the fires and address the aftermath. Ukraine's national railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, reported damage to railway tracks and infrastructure, forcing a rerouting of freight trains.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, the northeast city of Ukraine, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a drone strike at a central petrol station, leading to a fire. The ongoing violence highlights the precarious conditions faced by Ukrainian cities amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)