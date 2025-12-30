Left Menu

Tarique Rahman's Political Maneuvering Amid Khaleda Zia's Legacy

Bangladeshi journalist Saleem Samad reveals that Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, might pursue the extradition of current leader Sheikh Hasina, leveraging this as a trump card if he wins the February elections. Samad reflects on Zia's political journey and her complex legacy in Bangladesh-India relations.

Saleem Samad, a respected Bangladeshi journalist, has projected a potentially contentious political move by Tarique Rahman, son of the late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Samad suggests that Rahman might seek the extradition of current Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina if he claims victory in the forthcoming February elections, using it as a key political strategy.

Samad reflected on Bangladesh's historical relations with India under different regimes, noting that ties remained steady during military rule. He also recounted Khaleda Zia's ascent from a housewife to a prominent political figure, highlighting that her second tenure was marked by controversy, including crackdowns on media and civil society.

Khaleda Zia passed away at 80 in Evercare Hospital, Dhaka, after battling multiple health issues. Her passing marks the end of an era, and her son Tarique Rahman's potential rise to power may significantly alter the political landscape and Bangladesh's diplomatic relations with India.

