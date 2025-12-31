Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Gang-linked Candidates in Pune Elections

Candidates with alleged criminal ties have entered the race for Pune Municipal Corporation elections. The Nationalist Congress Party, led by Ajit Pawar, has nominated individuals connected to gang leaders. The controversial nominations include Sonali and Laxmi Andekar, related to gang leader Bandu Andekar, igniting widespread debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:04 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Gang-linked Candidates in Pune Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, individuals with alleged criminal backgrounds are running for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, sparking controversy across the city. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under Ajit Pawar's leadership, has endorsed candidates linked to notorious gang figures. This decision has raised questions about the party's candidate selection policy.

The NCP handed nominations to Sonali Andekar and Laxmi Andekar, both closely associated with the infamous gang leader Bandu Andekar, currently in jail. Their ties to criminal activities, including involvement in a murder case, have fueled public outrage and debate over the ethical considerations of their candidacy.

Despite the uproar, the NCP defends its choices, emphasizing the political legacy of the Andekar family. The party's strategy includes forming alliances to consolidate its position in the elections, demonstrating a tactical approach to achieve electoral success amid contentious selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
3
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global
4
Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025