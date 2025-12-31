Controversy Erupts Over Gang-linked Candidates in Pune Elections

In a surprising move, individuals with alleged criminal backgrounds are running for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, sparking controversy across the city. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under Ajit Pawar's leadership, has endorsed candidates linked to notorious gang figures. This decision has raised questions about the party's candidate selection policy.

The NCP handed nominations to Sonali Andekar and Laxmi Andekar, both closely associated with the infamous gang leader Bandu Andekar, currently in jail. Their ties to criminal activities, including involvement in a murder case, have fueled public outrage and debate over the ethical considerations of their candidacy.

Despite the uproar, the NCP defends its choices, emphasizing the political legacy of the Andekar family. The party's strategy includes forming alliances to consolidate its position in the elections, demonstrating a tactical approach to achieve electoral success amid contentious selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)