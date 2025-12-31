Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Persistent Hiccups Lead to Unscheduled Procedure

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, underwent an unscheduled procedure to address persistent hiccups. His wife, Michelle, announced the intervention as he continued to experience hiccups post-hernia surgery. Bolsonaro, jailed for a coup attempt, has a history of abdominal issues following a previous stabbing.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was unexpectedly treated for persistent hiccups on Tuesday, as confirmed by his wife on social media. The hiccups had been troubling the 70-year-old leader, prompting doctors to perform additional procedures at a Brasilia hospital, where he had already undergone hernia surgery and previous treatments over the weekend.

Bolsonaro began facing this health issue since around 10 a.m. local time, and despite two prior surgical attempts, it persisted. Michelle Bolsonaro revealed these details via an Instagram post, highlighting that the medical team decided to intervene further to alleviate his condition.

The former president's health woes are compounded by his imprisonment, stemming from a 27-year sentence for coup plotting. Notably, his medical history has been tumultuous, including frequent hospital stays and surgeries following a 2018 stabbing incident during his presidential campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

