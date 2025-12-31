Mahayuti Fallout: Jalna Municipal Elections Spur Political Turmoil

The Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has unraveled amid contentious seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Jalna Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra.

The collapse was confirmed when these parties decided to contest the January 15 polls independently, reflecting growing tensions and dissatisfaction amongst partners.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, on the other hand, has finalized its arrangement with defined seats for Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), leading to expectations of a fiercely competitive, multi-cornered electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)