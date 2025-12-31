Left Menu

Mahayuti Fallout: Jalna Municipal Elections Spur Political Turmoil

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has disbanded before the Jalna Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra. Due to seat-sharing disagreements and perceived neglect, the parties will contest independently. The MVA alliance, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), has successfully arranged its seat-sharing agreement for the same elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has unraveled amid contentious seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Jalna Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra.

The collapse was confirmed when these parties decided to contest the January 15 polls independently, reflecting growing tensions and dissatisfaction amongst partners.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, on the other hand, has finalized its arrangement with defined seats for Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), leading to expectations of a fiercely competitive, multi-cornered electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

