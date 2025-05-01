Left Menu

Eicher Motors Reports Robust Sales Growth in April 2025

Eicher Motors Ltd reported a 27.3% increase in total sales for April 2025, totaling 6,846 units. This upsurge is attributed to the sales of 6,717 Eicher brand units and 129 Volvo brand units. Domestic sales climbed to 6,257 units, while exports rose to 460 units.

Updated: 01-05-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eicher Motors Ltd has announced a significant rise in sales figures for April 2025. VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a subsidiary in partnership with the Volvo Group, successfully sold 6,846 units, marking a 27.3% increase over April 2024. This performance highlights strengthened demand in both domestic and international markets.

The breakdown of sales includes 6,717 units belonging to the Eicher brand and 129 units for the Volvo brand, reflecting a solid performance in the commercial vehicle sector. Eicher's fleet of trucks and buses saw a domestic sales uptick of 27.7% compared to the previous year, with 6,257 units sold last month.

Moreover, exports exhibited a substantial growth of 29.2%, exporting 460 units in April 2025 as opposed to 356 in April 2024. VECV's strategic market positioning continues to yield positive outcomes for the Eicher brand across diverse markets.

