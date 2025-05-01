Exide Industries Ltd Unveils Manoj Kumar Agarwal as New CFO

In a strategic move, Exide Industries Ltd has announced the appointment of Manoj Kumar Agarwal as the Director - Finance & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from May 1, 2025. This decision follows a board meeting held on April 30, acknowledging the retirement of Asish Kumar Mukherjee after an 18-year tenure in the role.

Agarwal, who became part of Exide in February 2023 as the Deputy CFO, has been instrumental in leading various crucial functions such as Finance, Accounts, Audit, Treasury, and more. Under his leadership, these functions have seen significant improvements, positioning him well for his expanded responsibilities as the new CFO.

Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd, remarked, 'Manoj's exceptional abilities and extensive experience across finance and strategic domains will significantly enhance our financial prowess.' Agarwal has an illustrious career with over three decades of experience, serving in senior roles in reputed companies like Tega Industries Ltd and Vedanta Limited.

