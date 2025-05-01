Left Menu

Exide Industries Ltd Unveils Manoj Kumar Agarwal as New CFO

Exide Industries Ltd appoints Manoj Kumar Agarwal as Director - Finance & CFO, following the retirement of Asish Kumar Mukherjee. Agarwal, joining Exide in February 2023 as Deputy CFO, brings over 30 years of experience. His leadership will enhance Exide's financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:43 IST
Exide Industries Ltd Unveils Manoj Kumar Agarwal as New CFO
Manoj Kumar Agarwal Director - Finance & CFO at Exide Industries Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Exide Industries Ltd has announced the appointment of Manoj Kumar Agarwal as the Director - Finance & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from May 1, 2025. This decision follows a board meeting held on April 30, acknowledging the retirement of Asish Kumar Mukherjee after an 18-year tenure in the role.

Agarwal, who became part of Exide in February 2023 as the Deputy CFO, has been instrumental in leading various crucial functions such as Finance, Accounts, Audit, Treasury, and more. Under his leadership, these functions have seen significant improvements, positioning him well for his expanded responsibilities as the new CFO.

Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Ltd, remarked, 'Manoj's exceptional abilities and extensive experience across finance and strategic domains will significantly enhance our financial prowess.' Agarwal has an illustrious career with over three decades of experience, serving in senior roles in reputed companies like Tega Industries Ltd and Vedanta Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025