Adani Ports Reaches New Heights: Record Profits & Strategic Expansions

Adani Ports and SEZ reported a record net profit of Rs 11,061 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 37% rise. The company expanded both domestically and internationally, notably crossing 200 million tonnes at Mundra Port. Key strategic acquisitions and expansions bolster its global logistics footprint.

An Adani port (Image: APSEZ). Image Credit: ANI
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has reported its highest-ever net profit for the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs 11,061 crore, a compelling 37% increase. The January-March quarter alone saw net profits rise to Rs 3,023 crore, up 50% from the previous year.

Revenue from operations surged 16% year-over-year to Rs 31,079 crore. The company achieved record-breaking cargo volumes, crossing 450 million tonnes, with Mundra Port becoming the first Indian port to surpass 200 million tonnes annually. This landmark achievement demonstrates the company's effective strategic planning and execution.

APSEZ continues to expand its reach both in India and globally. In addition to acquiring Gopalpur port and commencing operations at the automated Vizhinjam port in India, international highlights include starting operations at the Colombo West International Terminal and acquiring the North Queensland Export Terminal in Australia. The company's aggressive growth strategy positions it to become the world's largest ports and logistics platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

