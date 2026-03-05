Middle East Conflict Threatens Chip Industry and AI Expansion

The ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran poses a threat to semiconductor material supplies, potentially disrupting essential industries, a South Korean legislator warned on Thursday. The Middle East turmoil, now in its sixth day, could lead to higher energy costs, complicating South Korea's global memory chip supply dominance.

Helium, crucial for semiconductor production, is sourced heavily from the Middle East. South Korean firms, like SK Hynix, assure current inventory sufficiency but remain vigilant of geopolitical impacts. Meanwhile, incidents like drone strikes damaging Amazon's data centers in UAE and Bahrain raise concerns about AI infrastructure development in the area.

Global tech companies, amid mounting tensions and potential supply chain setbacks, face challenges in their expansion plans. As Iran retaliated against Israel, the strategic positioning of AI data hubs, notably by U.S. giants Amazon and Microsoft in the UAE, faces significant uncertainty.

